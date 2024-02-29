ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE) Shares Down 0.1%

ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $65.85 and last traded at $66.05. Approximately 14,815 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 19,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.09.
The company has a market cap of $201.45 million, a P/E ratio of 28.48 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.10.
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.0642 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 26th.
The ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (LRGE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the TIAA ESG USA Large-Cap Growth index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in global large-cap growth stocks with positive environmental, social, and governance (ESG) traits. The fund aims for long-term capital appreciation.
