ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE) Shares Down 0.1%

ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $65.85 and last traded at $66.05. Approximately 14,815 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 19,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.09.

ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $201.45 million, a P/E ratio of 28.48 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.10.

ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.0642 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 26th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF

ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 9.2% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 85,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,101,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors raised its position in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 17,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 64,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter.

The ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (LRGE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the TIAA ESG USA Large-Cap Growth index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in global large-cap growth stocks with positive environmental, social, and governance (ESG) traits. The fund aims for long-term capital appreciation.

