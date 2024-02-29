Compass (NYSE:COMP) Trading Up 8.5% on Analyst Upgrade

Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 8.5% during trading on Wednesday after The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on the stock from $3.50 to $4.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Compass traded as high as $3.97 and last traded at $3.71. 1,389,358 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 4,370,173 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.42.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on COMP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Compass in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $2.70 price objective for the company. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Compass from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $2.75 to $2.25 in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Compass from $4.00 to $2.25 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Compass in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price (up from $5.50) on shares of Compass in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Compass has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.84.

In other Compass news, major shareholder Excalibur (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.66, for a total value of $36,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,470,273 shares in the company, valued at $338,441,199.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, COO Gregory M. Hart sold 24,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.39, for a total transaction of $58,803.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 872,199 shares in the company, valued at $2,084,555.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Excalibur (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.66, for a total transaction of $36,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 92,470,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,441,199.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 24,919,604 shares of company stock worth $76,279,504 over the last three months. 6.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 2.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.57 and its 200-day moving average is $3.00.

Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality, as well as brokerage and adjacent services in the real estate industry.

