Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE) Shares Sold by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Free Report) by 60.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,163 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Couchbase worth $865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Couchbase by 15.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,508,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,793,000 after purchasing an additional 339,694 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Couchbase by 16.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,419,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,278,000 after purchasing an additional 333,433 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in Couchbase by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,354,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,222,000 after buying an additional 33,046 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Couchbase by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,494,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,042,000 after buying an additional 302,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Couchbase by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 1,409,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,304,000 after buying an additional 276,019 shares during the last quarter. 68.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BASE opened at $27.48 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.12. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -16.86 and a beta of 0.68. Couchbase, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.98 and a 52 week high of $28.50.

Couchbase ( NASDAQ:BASE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $45.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.02 million. Couchbase had a negative return on equity of 52.25% and a negative net margin of 43.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.37) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Couchbase, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Couchbase news, CEO Matthew M. Cain sold 78,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.69, for a total transaction of $1,869,780.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,427,378.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Couchbase news, CEO Matthew M. Cain sold 78,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.69, for a total transaction of $1,869,780.63. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 651,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,427,378.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lynn M. Christensen sold 14,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total value of $298,196.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $221,616. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 211,560 shares of company stock valued at $4,776,810 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

BASE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Couchbase from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Couchbase in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays downgraded Couchbase from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Couchbase from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Couchbase in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.22.

Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.

