Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) Stock Position Decreased by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its stake in shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report) by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 216,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,730 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Coupang were worth $3,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coupang by 205.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,752,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,287,000 after buying an additional 22,708,662 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Coupang in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,415,000. AMS Capital Ltda bought a new position in Coupang in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,729,000. Junto Capital Management LP bought a new position in Coupang in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,459,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in Coupang by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,170,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,914,000 after purchasing an additional 964,548 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coupang

In other news, insider Tae Jung Kim sold 5,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $85,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 248,240 shares in the company, valued at $3,971,840. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Tae Jung Kim sold 5,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $85,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 248,240 shares in the company, valued at $3,971,840. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Pranam Kolari sold 2,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total value of $32,701.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 182,844 shares in the company, valued at $2,537,874.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,646 shares of company stock valued at $132,871. Company insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group downgraded Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Citigroup downgraded Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, TheStreet cut Coupang from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.79.

Coupang Stock Up 7.9 %

Shares of Coupang stock opened at $18.23 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Coupang, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.66 and a 12 month high of $19.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.59. The stock has a market cap of $32.59 billion, a PE ratio of 75.96 and a beta of 1.19.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. Coupang had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 1.86%. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

About Coupang

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Developing Offerings. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

