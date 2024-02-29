Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) Shares Sold by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Free Report) by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,653 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 15,470 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $1,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BAP. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Credicorp by 171.1% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 328 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Credicorp by 41.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 393 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Credicorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Credicorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Credicorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Credicorp from $192.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.40.

Shares of NYSE:BAP opened at $168.35 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Credicorp Ltd. has a twelve month low of $116.42 and a twelve month high of $173.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.39.

Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. Its Universal Banking segment includes granting various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and checking accounts. The Insurance and Pensions segment includes the issuance of insurance policies to cover losses in commercial property, transport, marine vessels, automobiles, life, health, and pensions; management services for private pension funds.

