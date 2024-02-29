Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) Stake Raised by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Free Report) by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,696 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 40,359 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.14% of Credicorp worth $13,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Credicorp by 171.1% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 328 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Credicorp by 41.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 393 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Credicorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Credicorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Credicorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Institutional investors own 70.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Credicorp alerts:

Credicorp Stock Performance

Credicorp stock opened at $168.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $154.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.39. Credicorp Ltd. has a 52-week low of $116.42 and a 52-week high of $173.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. UBS Group cut their target price on Credicorp from $192.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.40.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Credicorp

About Credicorp

(Free Report)

Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. Its Universal Banking segment includes granting various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and checking accounts. The Insurance and Pensions segment includes the issuance of insurance policies to cover losses in commercial property, transport, marine vessels, automobiles, life, health, and pensions; management services for private pension funds.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Credicorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credicorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.