Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) Given a C$12.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CPG) has been given a C$12.00 price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 23.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 22nd. ATB Capital dropped their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$19.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$15.50 to C$14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$16.50 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$13.83.

Crescent Point Energy Stock Performance

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

Shares of Crescent Point Energy stock opened at C$9.69 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.55. The firm has a market cap of C$6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.87. Crescent Point Energy has a 52 week low of C$7.73 and a 52 week high of C$11.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$9.98.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

