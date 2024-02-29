CSL (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) Trading Down 1.1%

CSL Limited (OTCMKTS:CSLLY – Get Free Report) fell 1.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $89.93 and last traded at $92.59. 15,186 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 37,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at $93.60.

CSL Trading Down 1.1 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $95.80 and a 200 day moving average of $87.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

About CSL

CSL Limited researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical and vaccines in Australia, the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, China, and internationally. The company operates through CSL Behring, CSL Seqirus, and CSL Vifor segments. The CSL Behring segment offers plasma products, gene therapies, and recombinants.

