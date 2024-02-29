Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $4.24 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Cummins in a report issued on Tuesday, February 27th. Zacks Research analyst R. Singhi now anticipates that the company will earn $4.24 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $4.67. The consensus estimate for Cummins’ current full-year earnings is $18.53 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cummins’ Q4 2024 earnings at $4.44 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $4.88 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $5.12 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $5.00 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $22.74 EPS.

Get Cummins alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Cummins from $260.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 16th. Bank of America cut shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $243.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Cummins in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $278.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $259.33.

Cummins Price Performance

CMI stock opened at $270.50 on Wednesday. Cummins has a 52 week low of $203.18 and a 52 week high of $273.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $234.70.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by ($0.27). Cummins had a return on equity of 25.68% and a net margin of 2.16%. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.52 EPS. Cummins’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Cummins Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 129.73%.

Insider Transactions at Cummins

In other news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.16, for a total transaction of $2,883,760.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,874 shares in the company, valued at $4,685,847.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 11,000 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.16, for a total value of $2,883,760.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,685,847.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 37,450 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.05, for a total transaction of $9,926,122.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 73,741 shares in the company, valued at $19,545,052.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,189 shares of company stock worth $13,007,129. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cummins

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,761,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,057,750,000 after buying an additional 2,055,239 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at about $298,867,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Cummins by 21,025.8% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 735,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,126,000 after purchasing an additional 731,697 shares during the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cummins in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,268,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Cummins by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,361,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,902,000 after buying an additional 283,027 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.