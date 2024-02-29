Custom Truck One Source (CTOS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NYSE:CTOS opened at $6.24 on Thursday. Custom Truck One Source has a fifty-two week low of $4.41 and a fifty-two week high of $7.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.28.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 17.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Custom Truck One Source by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 200,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Custom Truck One Source by 19.3% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Custom Truck One Source by 214.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its stake in Custom Truck One Source by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 29,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares during the last quarter. 91.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Custom Truck One Source, Inc provides specialty equipment rental services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, rail, forestry, waste management, and other infrastructure-related industries in North America. The company operates through three segments: Equipment Rental Solutions, Truck and Equipment Sales, and Aftermarket Parts and Services.
