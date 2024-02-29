Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Shares Down 6.5% on Disappointing Earnings

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 6.5% during trading on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $74.51 and last traded at $75.70. Approximately 1,185,628 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 3,648,715 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.99.

The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $1.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.45) EPS. Cytokinetics’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

CYTK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Cytokinetics from $63.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. UBS Group downgraded Cytokinetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $61.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley started coverage on Cytokinetics in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (up from $60.00) on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Friday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.94.

In related news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 15,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.98, for a total transaction of $1,363,672.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 146,973 shares in the company, valued at $12,783,711.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cytokinetics news, Director Wendall Wierenga sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total value of $736,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,372,860.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 15,678 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.98, for a total value of $1,363,672.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 146,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,783,711.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 105,783 shares of company stock worth $8,569,224. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics during the 4th quarter worth about $3,905,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics during the 4th quarter worth about $2,531,000. Cim Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics during the 4th quarter worth about $263,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics during the 4th quarter worth about $348,000. Finally, Exome Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics during the 4th quarter worth about $2,914,000.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.58 and a 200-day moving average of $49.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.24 and a beta of 0.73.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

