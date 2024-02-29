DA Davidson Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF)

The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson reduced their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of The Shyft Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 27th. DA Davidson analyst M. Shlisky now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.40. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for The Shyft Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.40 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for The Shyft Group’s FY2025 earnings at $0.73 EPS.
The Shyft Group Stock Performance
SHYF opened at $10.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $349.96 million, a PE ratio of 56.67 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The Shyft Group has a 1 year low of $10.10 and a 1 year high of $27.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.68.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Shyft Group
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other The Shyft Group news, CEO John Albert Dunn acquired 4,545 shares of The Shyft Group stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.00 per share, with a total value of $49,995.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 35,894 shares in the company, valued at $394,834. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.
The Shyft Group Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.12%.
About The Shyft Group
The Shyft Group, Inc engages in the manufacture and assembly of specialty vehicles for the commercial and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment offers commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than The Shyft Group
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- How to Use Credit Spreads to Make Income from Options
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Cars.com and Carvana Stock Facing Weaker Consumer Sentiment
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Freshpet Stock: Leading the Pack with Solid Earnings Results
Receive News & Ratings for The Shyft Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Shyft Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.