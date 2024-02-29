DA Davidson Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF)

The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson reduced their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of The Shyft Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 27th. DA Davidson analyst M. Shlisky now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.40. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for The Shyft Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.40 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for The Shyft Group’s FY2025 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

The Shyft Group Stock Performance

SHYF opened at $10.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $349.96 million, a PE ratio of 56.67 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The Shyft Group has a 1 year low of $10.10 and a 1 year high of $27.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.68.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Shyft Group

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHYF. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Shyft Group during the third quarter worth about $1,819,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 113.4% during the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 302,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,526,000 after buying an additional 160,687 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Shyft Group during the second quarter worth about $225,000. Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 164.2% during the third quarter. Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc. now owns 582,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,722,000 after buying an additional 362,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of The Shyft Group during the third quarter worth about $366,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

In other The Shyft Group news, CEO John Albert Dunn acquired 4,545 shares of The Shyft Group stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.00 per share, with a total value of $49,995.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 35,894 shares in the company, valued at $394,834. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

The Shyft Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.12%.

About The Shyft Group

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in the manufacture and assembly of specialty vehicles for the commercial and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment offers commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

