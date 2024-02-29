Daniel L. Reuvers Sells 5,378 Shares of Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) Stock

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Free Report) CEO Daniel L. Reuvers sold 5,378 shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.85, for a total value of $79,863.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 192,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,855,966.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:TCMD opened at $15.64 on Thursday. Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.69 and a 52 week high of $26.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 3.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.31. The firm has a market cap of $369.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 1.20.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.25. Tactile Systems Technology had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 17.08%. The firm had revenue of $77.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 13,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 2.5% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of underserved chronic diseases in the United States. It offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; Entre System, a portable pneumatic compression device for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers; Kylee, a mobile application to help patients learn about lymphedema, track their symptoms, treatment, and share their progress with their doctor; and AffloVest, a portable high frequency chest wall oscillation vest for the treatment of retained pulmonary secretions, such as bronchiectasis, cystic fibrosis, and various neuromuscular disorders.

