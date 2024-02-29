DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires Shares of 1,091 Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Korn Ferry by 181.8% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 775 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Korn Ferry alerts:

Korn Ferry Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of KFY stock opened at $61.23 on Thursday. Korn Ferry has a 12-month low of $44.45 and a 12-month high of $61.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.08 and a beta of 1.47.

Korn Ferry Increases Dividend

Korn Ferry ( NYSE:KFY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The business services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $712.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.29 million. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 3.64%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Korn Ferry will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This is a positive change from Korn Ferry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is 67.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Korn Ferry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Truist Financial cut their target price on Korn Ferry from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Korn Ferry from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on KFY

Korn Ferry Company Profile

(Free Report)

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Korn Ferry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korn Ferry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.