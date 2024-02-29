DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys New Holdings in Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Coursera by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 179,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,364,000 after buying an additional 8,305 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coursera during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,572,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in Coursera by 114.8% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 17,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Coursera by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 859,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,068,000 after acquiring an additional 107,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in Coursera by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 98,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 18,943 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on COUR shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Coursera in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Coursera from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Coursera from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Coursera in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Coursera from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Coursera presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.10.

Coursera Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of Coursera stock opened at $15.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.49 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.45. Coursera, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.91 and a fifty-two week high of $21.26.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $168.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.64 million. Coursera had a negative return on equity of 18.15% and a negative net margin of 18.33%. Analysts anticipate that Coursera, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 123,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total transaction of $2,486,953.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,551,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,421,389.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Shravan Goli sold 23,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total value of $475,923.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 809,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,239,031.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 123,422 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total value of $2,486,953.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,551,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,421,389.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,034,828 shares of company stock valued at $20,151,889 over the last three months. Insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Coursera Company Profile

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, physical science and engineering, language learning, information technology, health, social sciences, math and logic, project management, and arts and humanities; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

