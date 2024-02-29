DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases Shares of 7,318 Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Alight by 179.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,819,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,847,000 after buying an additional 1,811,141 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Alight by 64.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 570,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,047,000 after purchasing an additional 223,841 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in Alight by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,306,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,442,000 after purchasing an additional 107,373 shares during the period. Fidelity National Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Alight by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fidelity National Financial Inc. now owns 20,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,800,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000,000 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alight by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,878,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,409,000 after purchasing an additional 215,360 shares during the period. 79.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alight Stock Performance

Shares of Alight stock opened at $9.20 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. Alight, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.33 and a twelve month high of $10.10.

Insider Activity

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other news, insider Katie J. Rooney sold 7,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $63,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,999,434 shares in the company, valued at $26,994,906. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ALIT shares. UBS Group raised their target price on Alight from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. TheStreet upgraded Alight from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Alight in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Alight in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Alight in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alight currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

Alight Company Profile

Alight, Inc provides cloud-based integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. The company operates through Employer Solutions, Professional Services, and Hosted Business segments. The Employer Solutions segment offers employee wellbeing, integrated benefits administration, healthcare navigation, financial wellbeing, leave of absence management, retiree healthcare and payroll; and operates AI-led capabilities software.

Featured Stories

