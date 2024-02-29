DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Takes $34,000 Position in Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Knife River by 87.6% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 49,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after acquiring an additional 23,022 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Knife River during the second quarter worth about $1,132,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Knife River during the second quarter worth about $46,886,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Knife River during the second quarter worth about $40,735,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Knife River during the second quarter worth about $418,000. Institutional investors own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

KNF has been the topic of several research reports. Siebert Williams Shank boosted their price target on Knife River from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Knife River in a report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Knife River in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.20.

Shares of KNF stock opened at $72.31 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.16. Knife River Co. has a one year low of $33.67 and a one year high of $73.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion and a PE ratio of -0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Knife River (NYSE:KNF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $646.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.47 million. Knife River had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 6.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Knife River Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Knife River Corporation provides aggregates-based construction materials and contracting services in the United States. It operates through six segments: Pacific, Northwest, Mountain, North Central, South, and Energy Services. The company mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates, including crushed stone and sand, and gravel; and produces and sells asphalt and ready-mix concrete, as well as provides contracting services to support the aggregate-based product lines, including heavy-civil construction, asphalt and concrete paving, and site development and grading.

