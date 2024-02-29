Delek US (NYSE:DK) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on DK. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Delek US from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Delek US in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on Delek US from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Delek US has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.40.

NYSE:DK opened at $24.66 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.89. Delek US has a 12 month low of $19.39 and a 12 month high of $31.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26 and a beta of 1.34.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by ($0.18). Delek US had a return on equity of 31.77% and a net margin of 0.38%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Delek US will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Laurie Z. Tolson sold 1,207 shares of Delek US stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total transaction of $32,287.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $297,807.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Delek US news, Director Laurie Z. Tolson sold 1,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total value of $32,287.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,807.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Robert G. Wright sold 2,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $60,505.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,925 shares in the company, valued at $539,362.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,580 shares of company stock valued at $151,945 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DK. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Delek US by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 32,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Delek US by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 31,891 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Delek US by 44.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Delek US by 35.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,452 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Delek US by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,817 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

