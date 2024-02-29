Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) Shares Down 9.2% After Earnings Miss

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 9.2% during trading on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $20.44 and last traded at $21.20. 260,150 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 1,159,291 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.35.

The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.05). Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 11.54% and a negative net margin of 36.51%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.75) EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on DNLI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 20th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Denali Therapeutics from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.20.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 17,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.43, for a total value of $339,694.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,276,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,226,196.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total value of $38,967.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 124,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,916,896.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 17,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.43, for a total transaction of $339,694.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,276,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,226,196.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,270 shares of company stock worth $1,200,944 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Denali Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DNLI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 97,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 14,227 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 50,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 18,003 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 97,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,125,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,185,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,336,000 after purchasing an additional 74,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 878,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,253,000 after purchasing an additional 106,027 shares during the last quarter. 78.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Denali Therapeutics Trading Down 13.4 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.55 and its 200-day moving average is $20.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.83 and a beta of 1.31.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, developing a portfolio of product candidates engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier for neurodegenerative diseases and lysosomal storage diseases. It pursues new treatments by assessing genetically validated targets, engineering delivery across the blood-brain barrier, and guiding development through biomarkers that demonstrate target and pathway engagement.

