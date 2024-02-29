Deutsche Bank AG Sells 835,320 Shares of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Free Report) by 96.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 835,320 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.05% of Warrior Met Coal worth $1,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 154.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 192,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,820,000 after purchasing an additional 116,781 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Warrior Met Coal in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,218,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 3.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 518,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,459,000 after acquiring an additional 19,633 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 19.4% in the third quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 314,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,083,000 after acquiring an additional 51,147 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 28.7% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 58,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after acquiring an additional 12,989 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

Warrior Met Coal Trading Down 4.2 %

Shares of HCC stock opened at $57.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 7.24 and a quick ratio of 5.99. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.30. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.97 and a 1-year high of $69.97.

Warrior Met Coal Announces Dividend

Warrior Met Coal ( NYSE:HCC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.67). The business had revenue of $363.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.04 million. Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 28.99% and a net margin of 28.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 8.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Warrior Met Coal’s payout ratio is 3.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Alan H. Schumacher purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.15 per share, for a total transaction of $116,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,760,200.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Warrior Met Coal in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Warrior Met Coal from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

