DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) Shares Acquired by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Free Report) by 12.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,066,017 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 231,265 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 1.26% of DigitalBridge Group worth $36,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in DigitalBridge Group by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,983,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666,885 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in DigitalBridge Group by 18.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,337,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,431,000 after purchasing an additional 3,184,920 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in DigitalBridge Group by 28.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,874,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,106,000 after purchasing an additional 4,176,103 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in DigitalBridge Group by 5.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,325,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,601,000 after purchasing an additional 634,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in DigitalBridge Group by 3.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,838,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,241,000 after purchasing an additional 222,585 shares during the last quarter. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DigitalBridge Group alerts:

DigitalBridge Group Stock Performance

Shares of DBRG opened at $18.13 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.00 and a beta of 1.93. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a one year low of $9.99 and a one year high of $20.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.32.

DigitalBridge Group Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. DigitalBridge Group’s payout ratio is currently 8.16%.

DBRG has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded DigitalBridge Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Raymond James dropped their target price on DigitalBridge Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.79.

Get Our Latest Report on DigitalBridge Group

DigitalBridge Group Profile

(Free Report)

DigitalBridge is an infrastructure investment firm specializing in digital infrastructure assets. They provide services to institutional investors. They primarily invest in data centers, cell towers, fiber networks, small cells, and edge infrastructure. DigitalBridge Group, Inc was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with additional offices in Los Angles, California, and New York New York.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalBridge Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalBridge Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.