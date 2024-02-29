Diversified Royalty Corp. Expected to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.18 Per Share (TSE:DIV)

Diversified Royalty Corp. (TSE:DIV – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cormark decreased their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Diversified Royalty in a research note issued on Monday, February 26th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now anticipates that the company will earn $0.18 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.20. The consensus estimate for Diversified Royalty’s current full-year earnings is $0.20 per share.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$3.40 target price on shares of Diversified Royalty and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th.

Shares of DIV stock opened at C$2.77 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.77 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.08, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.39. Diversified Royalty has a one year low of C$2.35 and a one year high of C$3.40. The firm has a market cap of C$397.66 million, a P/E ratio of 23.08 and a beta of 1.59.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.66%. Diversified Royalty’s payout ratio is 208.33%.

Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. It owns the Mr. Lube, AIR MILES, Sutton, Mr. Mikes, Stratus Building Solutions, Nurse Next Door, and Oxford Learning Centres trademarks. The company was formerly known as BENEV Capital Inc and changed its name to Diversified Royalty Corp.

