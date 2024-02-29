Donald L. Reeves III Sells 536 Shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Stock

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.10, for a total value of $46,685.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,517,717.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ ITRI opened at $94.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.83, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Itron, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.40 and a 52-week high of $94.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.87.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.48. Itron had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 4.46%. The company had revenue of $577.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Itron, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Itron by 2.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,668,071 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $343,372,000 after acquiring an additional 142,564 shares during the period. Amundi increased its position in shares of Itron by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,600,319 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $133,785,000 after acquiring an additional 401,394 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Itron by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,681,573 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $126,978,000 after acquiring an additional 51,874 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Itron by 21.7% during the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,017,520 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $56,421,000 after acquiring an additional 181,180 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Itron by 12.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 991,633 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $52,239,000 after acquiring an additional 110,107 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Roth Mkm started coverage on Itron in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James cut Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Itron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Itron has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.75.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. It operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

