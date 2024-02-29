Donald L. Reeves III Sells 536 Shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Stock

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.10, for a total value of $46,685.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,517,717.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Itron Stock Up 3.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ ITRI opened at $94.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.83, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Itron, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.40 and a 52-week high of $94.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.87.
Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.48. Itron had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 4.46%. The company had revenue of $577.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Itron, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.
Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Roth Mkm started coverage on Itron in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James cut Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Itron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Itron has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.75.
Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. It operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.
