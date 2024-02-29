Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Shares Sold by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 80.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,949 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 46,254 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EMN. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 435.0% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 134.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eastman Chemical Stock Performance

Shares of EMN stock opened at $86.49 on Thursday. Eastman Chemical has a 12 month low of $68.89 and a 12 month high of $91.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.77.

Eastman Chemical Announces Dividend

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 43.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EMN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $102.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.75.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

