Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $12.25 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) – Zacks Research lifted their FY2024 EPS estimates for Eli Lilly and Company in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 27th. Zacks Research analyst K. Shah now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $12.25 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $11.46. The consensus estimate for Eli Lilly and Company’s current full-year earnings is $12.50 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Eli Lilly and Company’s Q4 2024 earnings at $3.82 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $4.11 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $4.52 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $24.58 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $535.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $805.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $710.00 to $865.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $663.33.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 1.0 %

LLY stock opened at $757.64 on Wednesday. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $309.20 and a twelve month high of $794.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $719.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.63, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $666.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $607.00.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 51.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eli Lilly and Company

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter worth about $5,992,890,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 61,268.8% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,342,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,802,530,000 after acquiring an additional 7,330,815 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 102,752.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,446,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,374,000 after acquiring an additional 5,440,731 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,059,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,411,740,000 after buying an additional 3,691,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 53,716.8% in the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,751,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,120,000 after buying an additional 1,747,946 shares in the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 34,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.81, for a total value of $21,821,453.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,719,884 shares in the company, valued at $63,004,019,910.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 195,055 shares of company stock worth $125,254,657. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is currently 89.66%.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

