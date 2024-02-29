Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Stock Holdings Increased by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) by 1,369.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,675 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,410 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.06% of Encompass Health worth $4,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 113,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,623,000 after acquiring an additional 10,958 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,374,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,329,000 after purchasing an additional 142,633 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 54,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,664,000 after purchasing an additional 6,023 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $84,700,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $374,000. Institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EHC shares. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Mizuho upped their price target on Encompass Health from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Encompass Health from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.89.

Encompass Health Trading Down 0.8 %

EHC stock opened at $74.72 on Thursday. Encompass Health Co. has a 1-year low of $51.15 and a 1-year high of $76.84. The firm has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.84 and its 200-day moving average is $67.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Encompass Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States. It provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.