Endeavor Group Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:EDR)

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 30,402 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 56% compared to the average volume of 19,533 call options.

Endeavor Group Stock Performance

NYSE:EDR opened at $23.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $16.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.13 and its 200-day moving average is $23.04. Endeavor Group has a 1-year low of $17.65 and a 1-year high of $26.26.

Get Endeavor Group alerts:

Endeavor Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Endeavor Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.57%.

Insider Transactions at Endeavor Group

Institutional Trading of Endeavor Group

In related news, CAO William K. Fullerton sold 1,148 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.22, for a total value of $26,656.56. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 82,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,913,188.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CAO William K. Fullerton sold 8,407 shares of Endeavor Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total transaction of $196,471.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 81,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,895,166.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO William K. Fullerton sold 1,148 shares of Endeavor Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.22, for a total value of $26,656.56. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 82,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,913,188.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 186,188 shares of company stock worth $4,509,990 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Endeavor Group by 20.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 52,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 9,034 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Endeavor Group by 2,528.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 21,570 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Endeavor Group in the first quarter worth approximately $475,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Endeavor Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,031,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,123,000 after acquiring an additional 70,123 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Endeavor Group by 10.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,512,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,156,000 after acquiring an additional 233,683 shares during the period. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut Endeavor Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Endeavor Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on EDR

About Endeavor Group

(Get Free Report)

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company worldwide. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.