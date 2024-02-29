Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC) Shares Sold by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC – Free Report) by 86.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 336,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,233,930 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Enel Chile were worth $994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Enel Chile in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Enel Chile in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Enel Chile by 429.2% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 6,318 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Enel Chile in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Enel Chile in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

Enel Chile Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE ENIC opened at $2.93 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.07. Enel Chile S.A. has a 52-week low of $2.20 and a 52-week high of $3.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.16.

Enel Chile Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a dividend of $0.0276 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.5%. Enel Chile’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.13%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Enel Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 17th.

Enel Chile Profile

Enel Chile SA, an electricity utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. The company operates through Generation, and Distribution and Networks Segments. It generates electricity through various sources, such as hydroelectric, thermal, wind, solar, and geothermal power plants.

