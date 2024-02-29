Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Separately, TheStreet raised Enstar Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th.

Shares of ESGR stock opened at $306.80 on Thursday. Enstar Group has a 12 month low of $217.52 and a 12 month high of $307.16. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $281.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $263.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The insurance provider reported $31.02 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $186.00 million during the quarter. Enstar Group had a return on equity of 24.87% and a net margin of 78.24%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Enstar Group by 2,966.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 92 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Enstar Group by 83.3% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 121 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enstar Group during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Enstar Group by 60.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 176 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enstar Group by 77.4% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 77.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It engages in the run-off property and casualty, and other non-life lines insurance businesses. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

