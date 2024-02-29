Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,478 Shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,801 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of CGI worth $14,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in CGI by 471.7% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in CGI during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in CGI by 2,507.1% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in CGI during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of CGI during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 49.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th.

CGI Stock Performance

CGI stock opened at $114.85 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. CGI Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.74 and a 12-month high of $116.73.

CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.03. CGI had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 20.65%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that CGI Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CGI Company Profile

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services. Its services include the business and strategic IT consulting, systems integration, and software solutions. The company also provides application development, modernization and maintenance, holistic enterprise digitization, automation, hybrid and cloud management, and business process services; intellectual property-based solutions; business consulting; managed IT services; and IT infrastructure services.

