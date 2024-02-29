Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 25,984 Shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 319,191 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,984 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 4.50% of iShares USD Green Bond ETF worth $14,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 13,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 68,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 11,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 7.4% during the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Investments LLC raised its position in iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 7,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:BGRN opened at $46.58 on Thursday. iShares USD Green Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $44.18 and a 12-month high of $47.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.92.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a $0.147 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st.

The iShares USD Green Bond ETF (BGRN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade government and corporate bonds linked to environmentally beneficial projects, as identified by MSCI.

