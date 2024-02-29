Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 35,849 Shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Free Report) by 43.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,638 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 35,849 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.33% of Meritage Homes worth $14,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Meritage Homes by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,821 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 1,979 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC increased its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 5.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 2,438 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in Meritage Homes by 3.3% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 4,308 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Meritage Homes by 1.4% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,468 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.48% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes Stock Performance

NYSE MTH opened at $155.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.24. Meritage Homes Co. has a 12-month low of $103.61 and a 12-month high of $179.68. The company has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.78.

Meritage Homes Increases Dividend

Meritage Homes ( NYSE:MTH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $5.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.18 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 12.03%. Sell-side analysts predict that Meritage Homes Co. will post 17.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. This is an increase from Meritage Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Meritage Homes’s dividend payout ratio is 5.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MTH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Zelman & Associates raised Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Meritage Homes in a report on Thursday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $151.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meritage Homes

In other news, CAO Alison Sasser sold 355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.61, for a total value of $54,176.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,618.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total transaction of $1,018,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,251,240.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Alison Sasser sold 355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.61, for a total value of $54,176.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,618.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,498 shares of company stock worth $1,246,696. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers in Texas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, and Tennessee.

