Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 47,543 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM – Free Report) by 15.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 348,423 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,543 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.87% of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF worth $13,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FCOM. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 129.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,417,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927,375 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,402,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,431,000 after acquiring an additional 137,564 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 139.5% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 235,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,488,000 after purchasing an additional 137,226 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 353,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,972,000 after purchasing an additional 76,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,341,000.

Shares of FCOM opened at $47.84 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.94. Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF has a 52 week low of $32.71 and a 52 week high of $49.02. The stock has a market cap of $889.82 million, a P/E ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.02.

The Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (FCOM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US communication services sector. FCOM was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

