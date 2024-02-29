Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 51,450 Shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) by 26.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 245,392 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,450 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.17% of Service Co. International worth $14,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCI. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 282.2% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Service Co. International during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Service Co. International by 33.4% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Service Co. International during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Service Co. International by 227.3% during the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 16,580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.20, for a total transaction of $1,197,076.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 988,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,359,953. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 16,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.20, for a total transaction of $1,197,076.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 988,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,359,953. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP John H. Faulk sold 1,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.51, for a total transaction of $88,591.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,312,064.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on SCI shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Service Co. International from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.00.

Service Co. International Price Performance

NYSE:SCI opened at $72.45 on Thursday. Service Co. International has a one year low of $52.89 and a one year high of $72.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.13.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Service Co. International had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 32.88%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

Service Co. International announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, November 8th that permits the company to buyback $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Service Co. International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.95%.

Service Co. International Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses. The company also provides professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles; arranging and directing services; and removal, preparation, embalming, cremation, memorialization, and travel protection, as well as catering services.

