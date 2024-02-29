Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) by 14.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 298,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 38,451 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.26% of Commercial Metals worth $14,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the third quarter valued at about $741,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Commercial Metals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $920,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 23.1% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Commercial Metals by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 410,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,272,000 after purchasing an additional 3,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 17.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 78,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,887,000 after buying an additional 11,718 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMC opened at $54.19 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.46. Commercial Metals has a 12-month low of $39.85 and a 12-month high of $58.06. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.32.

Commercial Metals ( NYSE:CMC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.20. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 19.89%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Commercial Metals will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 18th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 17th. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.79%.

In related news, Chairman Barbara Smith sold 23,619 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.65, for a total transaction of $1,219,921.35. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 72,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,739,460. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Barbara Smith sold 23,619 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.65, for a total value of $1,219,921.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 72,400 shares in the company, valued at $3,739,460. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Lindsay L. Sloan sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.52, for a total transaction of $30,912.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,338 shares in the company, valued at $635,653.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 284,385 shares of company stock worth $14,317,006 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

CMC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.25.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

