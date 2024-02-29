Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Position in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 350,872 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 105,012 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.18% of WillScot Mobile Mini worth $14,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSC. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 142.4% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 93.7% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WSC opened at $47.69 on Thursday. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $34.40 and a one year high of $53.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.36.

WillScot Mobile Mini ( NASDAQ:WSC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.09). WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 24.52%. The business had revenue of $612.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $619.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WSC shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on WillScot Mobile Mini in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail and wholesale trade, education, energy and natural resources, government, institutions, healthcare, and other end markets.

