Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 226,262 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,230 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $14,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CNQ. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth $960,796,000. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 88.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,930,544 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $491,064,000 after purchasing an additional 3,716,523 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,235,475 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,493,796,000 after buying an additional 2,332,528 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 842.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,486,809 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $139,791,000 after buying an additional 2,223,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,073,113 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $281,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944,798 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

Canadian Natural Resources Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:CNQ opened at $66.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.99 and a 200 day moving average of $64.07. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 52 week low of $48.81 and a 52 week high of $68.74.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

