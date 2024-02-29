Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 12,662 Shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 171,818 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,662 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.07% of First Trust Water ETF worth $14,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of First Trust Water ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Water ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF in the third quarter worth $37,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Water ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000.

Shares of FIW stock opened at $97.94 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.01. First Trust Water ETF has a 52-week low of $77.11 and a 52-week high of $98.28.

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

