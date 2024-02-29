Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 33,682 Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,553 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,682 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $14,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Spotify Technology in the third quarter valued at about $397,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 12.4% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Marcho Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 6.4% during the third quarter. Marcho Partners LLP now owns 269,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,698,000 after acquiring an additional 16,200 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the third quarter worth about $402,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 27.1% during the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Spotify Technology Price Performance

Shares of SPOT stock opened at $252.32 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $49.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.24 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $216.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.45. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 1-year low of $114.64 and a 1-year high of $256.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 23.43% and a negative net margin of 4.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.43) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology S.A. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPOT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Spotify Technology from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Spotify Technology from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Raymond James upped their target price on Spotify Technology from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Spotify Technology from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Spotify Technology from $186.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.36.

Get Our Latest Analysis on SPOT

About Spotify Technology

(Free Report)

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.