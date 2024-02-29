Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 21.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 344,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 94,008 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.10% of United Airlines worth $14,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in United Airlines during the first quarter valued at $351,299,000. Altimeter Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of United Airlines during the first quarter valued at $115,175,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of United Airlines by 1,248.8% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,474,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364,768 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in United Airlines by 347.1% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,549,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in United Airlines by 403.3% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,240,877 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,527,000 after purchasing an additional 994,335 shares during the last quarter. 70.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Airlines alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UAL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna raised shares of United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on United Airlines from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com upgraded United Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised United Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.47.

United Airlines Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:UAL opened at $44.76 on Thursday. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.68 and a 12-month high of $58.23. The company has a market cap of $14.68 billion, a PE ratio of 5.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.91 and a 200 day moving average of $42.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.39. United Airlines had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 41.01%. The business had revenue of $13.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 9.76 EPS for the current year.

About United Airlines

(Free Report)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.