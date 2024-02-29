Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Cuts Position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 246,804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,284 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of iShares MSCI Japan ETF worth $14,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 425.4% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Price Performance

EWJ opened at $68.68 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 1 year low of $54.56 and a 1 year high of $69.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.71. The firm has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.68.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

