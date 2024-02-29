Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF – Free Report) by 87.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 290,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,971,402 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 2.01% of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF worth $15,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF during the third quarter worth $42,000. FMR LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 101.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 296,300.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 2,963 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF in the second quarter worth about $177,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $203,000.

Shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF stock opened at $60.73 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $874.51 million, a P/E ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.10. iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $47.77 and a 52 week high of $60.88.

The iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF (SMLF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. SmallCap Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of small-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to increase exposure to four factors (quality, value, momentum, and low volatility).

