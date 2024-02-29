Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 28,255 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.16% of Clean Harbors worth $14,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,974,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $547,138,000 after buying an additional 14,664 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 0.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,418,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $233,292,000 after buying an additional 5,550 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 6.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,378,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $153,941,000 after buying an additional 87,183 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 9.8% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 997,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $164,008,000 after buying an additional 88,779 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 34.9% during the second quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 823,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $135,416,000 after buying an additional 212,958 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on CLH. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Clean Harbors from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Clean Harbors from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Clean Harbors from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Raymond James lowered their price target on Clean Harbors from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Clean Harbors from $180.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.50.

Clean Harbors Stock Down 0.9 %

Clean Harbors stock opened at $181.03 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $174.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05 and a beta of 1.24. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $125.57 and a twelve month high of $189.06.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 6.99%. Clean Harbors’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Clean Harbors

In other news, insider Alan S. Mckim sold 17,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.37, for a total transaction of $3,113,091.61. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,672,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $476,642,276.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors Profile

(Free Report)

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: The Environmental Services and The Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

