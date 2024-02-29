Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) by 89.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,446 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,210 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.14% of Globe Life worth $14,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Globe Life by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,308,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973,186 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Globe Life by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,520,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,963,000 after purchasing an additional 57,587 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Globe Life by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,079,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401,828 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Globe Life by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,960,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,163,000 after purchasing an additional 84,122 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Globe Life by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,029,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,936,000 after purchasing an additional 28,182 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Globe Life alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Globe Life from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Globe Life from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Globe Life from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Globe Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.14.

Globe Life Stock Up 0.1 %

GL opened at $128.39 on Thursday. Globe Life Inc. has a one year low of $102.23 and a one year high of $132.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $122.99 and its 200-day moving average is $117.67. The company has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 0.70.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.15. Globe Life had a return on equity of 24.75% and a net margin of 17.82%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Globe Life Inc. will post 11.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Globe Life

In other news, EVP Dolores L. Skarjune sold 20,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.28, for a total value of $2,524,651.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,975.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Dolores L. Skarjune sold 20,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.28, for a total transaction of $2,524,651.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $610,975.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Jennifer Allison Haworth sold 2,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.37, for a total value of $306,337.88. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 8,606 shares in the company, valued at $1,044,510.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,003 shares of company stock valued at $2,955,489. Corporate insiders own 4.33% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Company Profile

(Free Report)

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.