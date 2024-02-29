Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Free Report) by 124.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 405,695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 224,799 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.52% of FormFactor worth $14,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FORM. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FormFactor by 170.1% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in FormFactor by 247.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of FormFactor by 124.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,761 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of FormFactor by 10.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of FormFactor by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,690 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Get FormFactor alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on FORM. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of FormFactor in a report on Thursday, February 8th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on FormFactor from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised FormFactor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FormFactor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.67.

FormFactor Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of FORM opened at $41.54 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.91. FormFactor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.88 and a 12-month high of $45.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.19 and a beta of 1.17.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.09. The firm had revenue of $168.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.49 million. FormFactor had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 2.43%. Sell-side analysts forecast that FormFactor, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at FormFactor

In related news, CFO Shai Shahar sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.12, for a total value of $421,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,827,978.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other FormFactor news, Director Rebeca Obregon-Jimenez sold 8,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total transaction of $318,459.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,603 shares in the company, valued at $435,228.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Shai Shahar sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.12, for a total value of $421,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,827,978.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

About FormFactor

(Free Report)

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FORM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FormFactor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FormFactor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.