Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT – Free Report) by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 354,807 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,047 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 3.55% of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF worth $15,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $192,000.

Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF stock opened at $49.09 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $490.90 million, a PE ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 1.12. Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF has a one year low of $41.62 and a one year high of $49.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.92.

The Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (FMAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Materials 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US basic materials sector across the entire market-cap spectrum. FMAT was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

