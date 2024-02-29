Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $14.02 Million Stock Holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June (BATS:FJUN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June (BATS:FJUN – Free Report) by 107.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 345,818 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 179,127 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 2.92% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June worth $14,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FJUN. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June by 4.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 671,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,221,000 after buying an additional 27,097 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June by 47.8% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 469,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,454,000 after buying an additional 151,857 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June by 37.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 281,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,422,000 after buying an additional 76,221 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June by 0.7% during the third quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 242,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,824,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June during the second quarter worth $8,155,000.

Get FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June alerts:

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June Price Performance

Shares of BATS FJUN opened at $46.05 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.69. The company has a market capitalization of $545.69 million, a P/E ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 0.54.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (FJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FJUN was launched on Jun 19, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FJUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June (BATS:FJUN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.