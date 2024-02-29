Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $14.12 Million Stock Position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,941 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 47,502 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.22% of Texas Roadhouse worth $14,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TXRH. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 100.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 364 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 60,364 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 71.9% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 459 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 474 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 97.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 5,000 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.26, for a total transaction of $576,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,776,814.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Curtis Warfield sold 2,365 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total transaction of $351,628.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,991,865.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 5,000 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.26, for a total transaction of $576,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,776,814.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,781 shares of company stock valued at $1,819,285. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.52.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $147.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of 32.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.96. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.06 and a 12-month high of $152.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.47.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 27.43%. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Roadhouse Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This is a positive change from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is presently 48.57%.

Texas Roadhouse Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

