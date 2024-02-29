Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $14.39 Million Stock Holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 129.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 207,086 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 116,727 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.10% of Northern Trust worth $14,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Northern Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $322,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in Northern Trust by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 74,194 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,155,000 after buying an additional 7,292 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its position in Northern Trust by 66.2% in the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 198,660 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,803,000 after buying an additional 79,144 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Northern Trust by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 597,143 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,489,000 after acquiring an additional 44,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in Northern Trust by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 12,015 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

NTRS stock opened at $81.44 on Thursday. Northern Trust Co. has a one year low of $62.44 and a one year high of $95.82. The stock has a market cap of $16.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The asset manager reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.81). The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 9.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.06%.

In other news, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 30,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.11, for a total value of $2,434,703.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,462,687.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective (up previously from $82.00) on shares of Northern Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Northern Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Wolfe Research cut Northern Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Northern Trust from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Northern Trust from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.04.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

