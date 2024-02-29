Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $14.63 Million Stock Position in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 25.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 247,718 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,177 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.28% of Allison Transmission worth $14,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the third quarter valued at about $330,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Allison Transmission in the third quarter valued at approximately $579,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Allison Transmission by 2.0% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 52,625 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Allison Transmission by 320.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 41,992 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,480,000 after acquiring an additional 31,993 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 222.5% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 603 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. 96.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Allison Transmission news, CEO David S. Graziosi sold 76,318 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total value of $5,385,761.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,855,053.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO David S. Graziosi sold 76,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total transaction of $5,385,761.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,855,053.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Niekerk Teresa Van sold 6,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.87, for a total transaction of $467,263.67. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,112 shares in the company, valued at $1,580,655.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 85,245 shares of company stock valued at $6,048,673. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ALSN opened at $75.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.69. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.61 and a fifty-two week high of $76.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.97.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The auto parts company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $775.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $744.00 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 22.17% and a return on equity of 60.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is currently 12.37%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ALSN. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Allison Transmission from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Allison Transmission in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.00.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. The company offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

